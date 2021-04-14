‘Iolani Raiders execute key defensive play in final inning to capture the ILH opener, 5-4

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the end, ‘Iolani executed a play, just one more than Mid-Pacific, to preserve a 5-4 win over the Owls at Damon Field on Tuesday afternoon. Read more

It was the regular-season opener in Interscholastic League of Honolulu play for both teams. The home team, Mid-Pacific, stranded two runners in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Owls scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to pull within a one-run margin.

MPI could have taken the lead in that sixth, but left the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Owls had runners at first and second with one out. Then came a defensive play that ‘Iolani had practiced. Mid-Pacific’s Jake Comeaux popped up a bunt attempt in front of home plate. The Raiders let the ball touch the ground rather than catch it. Catcher Josh Miyazawa rifled his throw to second for a forceout, and shortstop Tate Shimao turned to third and fired the ball to third baseman Kody Watanabe, who applied the tag on baserunner Draven Nishida for the third and final out.

The 2-6-5 double play is rare enough. ‘Iolani coach Kirt Miyahira had the Raiders practice it, never expecting it to unfold in such a crucial situation.

“We practice that same play, which makes it crazy it actually happened,” Miyahira said. “I saw it a long time ago when I was coaching at Mililani.”

For Mid-Pacific, game one after 10 scrimmages in an abbreviated preseason was full of ups and downs.

“Everything’s correctable,” Owls coach Dunn Muramaru said. “We got to change the way guys think. Two-strike hitting, all that stuff.”

Brayden Hiraki started the game in center field for ‘Iolani, then pitched the final two wild innings in relief of starting pitcher Zach Tenn. The right-hander allowed two runs and five hits in five innings with seven strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter.

“Zach didn’t have his best stuff, but he kept us in the game,” Miyahira said. “That’s what we ask of our starting pitchers. He’ll get better as the season goes along.”

The Owls drew first blood with two runs in the bottom of the second. Kodey Shojinaga was hit by a pitch and Karter Wong singled. Tenn then mishandled Nishida’s sacrifice bunt and the bases were loaded. Travis Ito’s single to center scored Shojinaga and Wong to give the home team a 2-0 lead.

Tenn escaped further damage by striking out Bryson Ho, Coen Goeas and Lee Matsuzuki.

The Raiders responded with three runs in the top of the third to take the lead.

Jonah Velasco led off with a triple to right field and came home on a one-out double to left by Jaden Arakaki. After a single by Shimao, ‘Iolani had runners at the corners.

Watanabe’s single scored Arakaki to tie the game at 2. Jaron Yoshikane’s fielder’s choice ground ball to short brought Shimao home from third base for a 3-2 ‘Iolani lead.

In the bottom of the third, ‘Iolani unveiled its version of a shift, moving second baseman Colby Ching to right field when designated hitter Kennedy Hara was at bat. Hara was hitless in three at-bats, including a flyout in the third inning.

“We’re just trying to take away the double, the extra bases,” Miyahira said. “Luckily, it worked out.”

The visitors added two runs in the top of the fifth frame when Arakaki led off with a single and Shimao homered over the 15-foot fence, 333 feet away, in straightaway center.

Mid-Pacific then stranded six runners in the final three innings.

“The key was the fifth inning,” Muramaru said.

MPI had runners at second and third with no outs in the fifth and came up empty.

In the sixth, Nishida was hit by pitch and Ito singled. They advanced on a balk by Hiraki, who then struck out Comeaux, the pinch hitter. Nishida came home on a perfectly executed squeeze bunt single by Colby Fujii.

Fujii was then picked off first by Hiraki and tagged out during a rundown while Ito scored from third base. With the bases empty, Hiraki walked three batters in a row, squeezing in another balk. With the sacks filled, Shojinaga flied out to center, ending the inning.

The Raiders loaded the bases in the top of the seventh and failed to score.

In the bottom of the seventh, Nishida was hit by a pitch with one out and Ito walked. Then came the bizarre 2-6-5 double play, precisely the way ‘Iolani had practiced.

At Damon Field

‘Iolani (1-0) 003 020 0 — 5 7 0

Mid-Pacific (0-1) 020 002 0 — 4 7 1

Zach Tenn, Brayden Hiraki (6) and Brock Makishima, Josh Miyazawa (5). Cayden Okada, Nick Soma (3), Kodey Shojinaga (4) and Mack Higuchi. W—Tenn. L—Okada.