'Iolani Raiders execute key defensive play in final inning to capture the ILH opener, 5-4 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

‘Iolani Raiders execute key defensive play in final inning to capture the ILH opener, 5-4

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani’s Tate Shimao connected on a two-run home run in the fifth inning against Mid-Pacific on Tuesday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani’s Zach Tenn pitched against Mid-Pacific in the first inning of an ILH opener at MPI on Tuesday.

In the end, ‘Iolani executed a play, just one more than Mid-Pacific, to preserve a 5-4 win over the Owls at Damon Field on Tuesday afternoon. Read more

