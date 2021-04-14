University of Hawaii third baseman Dustin Demeter about ready to hit, but not field

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When “batter up” is yelled this weekend, it might be University of Hawaii third baseman Dustin Demeter walking toward the box. Read more

When “batter up” is yelled this weekend, it might be University of Hawaii third baseman Dustin Demeter walking toward the box.

Demeter has missed 13 games since suffering a foot injury on March 20. UH coach Mike Trapasso said Demeter will hit against live pitching in practices this week with the intent of playing in the four-game series at Les Murakami Stadium. The opener against CSU Bakersfield is at 3 p.m. on Friday.

“That would be a boost to get him back in the lineup, even as just a designated hitter,” Trapasso said.

Demeter, a left-swinger with a career .272 batting average, could help the ’Bows, who are hitting .251 in 16 Big West games. “I’m disappointed in our offensive production,” Trapasso said. “We’re not scoring in the Big West.”

If Demeter is used as the DH, then Jacob Igawa would become the left fielder and Scotty Scott would move from left to right field. Any move begins with Demeter’s health.

“It’s all about his foot,” Trapasso said. “The whole thing has been about his foot. He’s had a sprained foot, and it’s been slow to heal.”

Demeter initially suffered from a sprained big toe, an ailment comparable to a “turf toe” injury. Because the toe was swollen for a considerable period, it was thought to be broken. But X-rays did not show any fracture. He then sustained a sprained foot. The foot has healed, and Demeter should be able to bat. But he still is not ready to be used at third. Matt Campos, Aaron Ujimori and Bubba Akana have played third in Demeter’s absence.

“We don’t think (Demeter) will be able to play defense, but we think he can get into the box to hit,” Trapasso said.

Trapasso also set most of the pitching rotation against CSUB. Right-hander Aaron Davenport will start on Friday, and left-handed freshman Austin Teixeira and right-hander Cade Halemanu will pitch in Saturday’s doubleheader. Trapasso said he has not decided on a starting pitcher for Sunday’s series finale. In the recent series against UC Riverside, Logan Pouelsen and Li‘i Pontes struggled in their starts.

“We’ve got 17 pitchers on staff,” Trapasso said. “I wouldn’t have a problem starting any of them. We’ll see what happens on Sunday.”

Davenport (2-2, 2.85 ERA) and Teixeira (3-0, 2.76 ERA) have been the ’Bows’ best starting pitchers. Halemanu (2-1, 3.56 ERA) regained a spot in the rotation after pitching three scoreless innings against UCR.

In two previous shaky performances as a starter, Halemanu struggled with his control. “He came out this weekend and was down in the zone (with his pitches) and dominated,” Trapasso said. “He wasn’t just good. He dominated for three innings. That’s the Cade we all expect. This is the first time the kid’s ever started (regularly). He’s had good starts and not-so-good starts. But the (tools) are all there. We expect him to finish strong the last six weeks.”

BIG West Baseball

At Les Murakami Stadium

>> Who: Hawaii vs. CSU Bakersfield

>> When: Friday at 3 p.m., Saturday doubleheader at noon, Sunday at 1 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports on Sunday

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM