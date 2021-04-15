Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Ala Wai, bike lanes and watershed Today Updated 6:44 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! City planners and the public are taking a look at Ala Wai Boulevard from the “Complete Streets” program perspective, brainstorming on how pedestrians, drivers and cyclers will interact. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. City planners and the public are taking a look at Ala Wai Boulevard from the “Complete Streets” program perspective, brainstorming on how pedestrians, drivers and cyclers will interact. An online discussion was set up for Wednesday night to start the process. That’s an important beginning — as long as everyone realizes a lot more unknowns must be resolved first. Primary among these: the Ala Wai Watershed planning. It’s hard to be sure of where bike lanes go until the canal’s final form is set. Previous Story Off the News: Worries about J&J vaccine