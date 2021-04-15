Off the News: Ala Wai, bike lanes and watershed

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

City planners and the public are taking a look at Ala Wai Boulevard from the “Complete Streets” program perspective, brainstorming on how pedestrians, drivers and cyclers will interact.

An online discussion was set up for Wednesday night to start the process.

That’s an important beginning — as long as everyone realizes a lot more unknowns must be resolved first. Primary among these: the Ala Wai Watershed planning. It’s hard to be sure of where bike lanes go until the canal’s final form is set.