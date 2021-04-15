Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Doubling up on food bucks Today Updated 6:50 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! With the pandemic’s economic fallout continuing to leave many households food-insecure, state lawmakers are rightly supporting a measure that expands the scope of Hawaii’s participation in the national Double Up Food Bucks program. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. With the pandemic’s economic fallout continuing to leave many households food-insecure, state lawmakers are rightly supporting a measure that expands the scope of Hawaii’s participation in the national Double Up Food Bucks program. Currently, Double Up doubles the value of SNAP (federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits used to purchase Hawaii-grown produce. Under Senate Bill 512, healthful proteins are added to the shopping list, and a set daily cap on Double Up purchasing is lifted. It all adds up to a double win — low-income families get to eat healthfully, and farmers get an economic boost. Previous Story Off the News: Worries about J&J vaccine