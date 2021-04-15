comscore Sailor involved in barricade was lieutenant commander | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sailor involved in barricade was lieutenant commander

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Navy has confirmed that the sailor who died from an apparent self- inflicted gunshot wound Sunday at the Kahala Hotel & Resort was a lieutenant commander assigned to the Naval Submarine Support Center at Pearl Harbor. Read more

