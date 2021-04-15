Brittany Altomare, Yuka Saso lead birdie-fest to share Lotte lead

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Greeted by near ideal scoring conditions at Kapolei Golf Club Wednesday morning, Altomare started her opening round at the relocated Lotte Championship with a birdie on the 10th hole and made the turn in fine shape at 1 under.

Fine turned fantastic from there.

Altomare strung together seven consecutive birdies, closing the run with a chip-in from off the seventh green, to match Yuka Saso, a 19-year-old from the Philippines playing on a sponsor’s invitation, for the first-round lead at 8-under-par 64.

“I try to stay one shot at a time, but towards the end I kind of realized,” said Altomare, who couldn’t recall another such run, whether in competition or practice, “and then I chipped in on 7 and just started laughing. I’m just like, just one of those days, which was fun.”

Saso, a member of the Japan LPGA tour, fired darts at Kapolei’s greens to finish with four consecutive birdies and set the early pace on a day when 82 of the 144 entrants shot under par.

The wind picked up in the afternoon and Nelly Korda led the late starters with a 7 under 65 and will enter her second round this morning tied with So Yeon Ryu and Ally Ewing.

Korda put together a mid-round run of six birdies in seven holes, including a stretch of four straight around the turn, and finished with a chip-in from just off the green on No. 9.

“I know it’s going to take a couple under every single day to be in contention,” said Korda, who tees off at 8:17 a.m. “It’s kind of going to be a birdie-fest I think throughout the week.”

Stacy Lewis finished the day alone at 6 under with seven others, including 2015 Lotte champion Sei Young Kim, at 5 under.

Two-time defending champion Brooke Henderson enters this morning’s play as part of the group of 13 players at 4 under. Henderson hit all 14 fairways and was 18-for-18 in hitting greens in regulation, but needed 32 putts in her opening round.

“It was really windy out there this afternoon, so to get the 4-under, I was really happy with that,” Henderson said. “I felt like I gave myself a lot of good looks for birdie, which is exciting, especially in those conditions.

“I feel like I could have been a little bit better, so hopefully (today) I can make some more putts.”

While Henderson chases a third win in Hawaii, Saso had never visited the islands until she was granted one of five sponsor’s exemptions into this week’s field.

Born about five months after Kapolei last hosted an LPGA Tour event — the 2001 Cup Noodles Hawaiian Ladies Open — Saso won two events on the Japan LPGA tour in 2020 and has six other top-10 finishes this season to move into third on the tour’s money list.

She tied for 50th at the ANA Inspiration two weeks ago, finishing at even par in the season’s first major, and opened her Hawaii debut with a birdie on the 10th hole. She made the turn at 3 under and closed with a run of five birdies in her last six holes. She rolled in a 6-foot putt on the par-3 eighth hole and stuck her approach on No. 9 about a foot from the pin.

“(On the) back nine the wind did get stronger than this morning,” Saso said after her bogey-free finish. “I think I just have to be careful with my drives, keep it in the fairway as much as possible, and trust the process.

“To be honest, I don’t really like the wind, but I’m working on it. … So I’m happy I was able to play good, but I wasn’t really expecting anything.”

Altomare said she actually struggled a bit on her first nine and had caddie Charlie Ryan confirm her reads on the green on No. 1 and 2 to ignite her run.

“Just kind of gave me confidence like, ‘yeah, I’m reading them correctly,’ ” Altomare said. “It just freed me up.”

She finished the round with 24 putts to post her best round in Hawaii, surpassing the 66 she shot in the second round in 2017.

Korda made her Lotte debut in 2019 about eight miles down the road at Ko Olina, where she opened with a 63 and played with Henderson in the final group before a rough closing round left her in eighth place.

She managed the winds at Kapolei on Wednesday to hit 13 fairways and 15 greens in regulation. She came up short of the green on No. 8 then nearly chipped-in from below the green and saved par with a tap-in on her 25th and final putt of the round. She kept the putter in the bag when she holed out from the fringe to end her day.