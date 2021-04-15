Hawaii volleyball team led by Rado Parapunov, Patrick Gasman and Colton Cowell has contributed to a 56-4 record since 2019 for the Warriors
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII
The outgoing seniors are James Anastassiades, Rado Parapunov, Patrick Gasman, Jackson Van Eekeren, Colton Cowell and Gage Worsley. Anastassiades was a former outside hitter who completed his playing career last year and is a student assistant. Van Eekeren is a reserve setter.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MARCH 26
UH’s Colton Cowell placed a kill past UC San Diego players.