Hawaii volleyball team led by Rado Parapunov, Patrick Gasman and Colton Cowell has contributed to a 56-4 record since 2019 for the Warriors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii volleyball team led by Rado Parapunov, Patrick Gasman and Colton Cowell has contributed to a 56-4 record since 2019 for the Warriors

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII The outgoing seniors are James Anastassiades, Rado Parapunov, Patrick Gasman, Jackson Van Eekeren, Colton Cowell and Gage Worsley. Anastassiades was a former outside hitter who completed his playing career last year and is a student assistant. Van Eekeren is a reserve setter.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MARCH 26 UH’s Colton Cowell placed a kill past UC San Diego players.

There are times Colton Cowell scans his side of the net in wonder. Read more

