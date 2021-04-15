comscore Ua Nakoa-Chung hurls 1-hitter as Maryknoll Spartans overpower ‘Iolani Raiders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ua Nakoa-Chung hurls 1-hitter as Maryknoll Spartans overpower ‘Iolani Raiders

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  Carys Murakami, middle, and Ua Nakoa-Chung, right, congratulated Jenna Sniffen after the freshman belted a three-run homer in Maryknoll's 12-0 win over 'Iolani on Wednesday.

    Carys Murakami, middle, and Ua Nakoa-Chung, right, congratulated Jenna Sniffen after the freshman belted a three-run homer in Maryknoll’s 12-0 win over ‘Iolani on Wednesday.

Ua Nakoa-Chung is on the rise. The Maryknoll ace struck out nine in a one-hitter as the Spartans shut out ‘Iolani, 12-0, in a mercy-rule, five-inning win at Sand Island Recreation Area. Read more

