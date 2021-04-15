Ua Nakoa-Chung hurls 1-hitter as Maryknoll Spartans overpower ‘Iolani Raiders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ua Nakoa-Chung is on the rise. The Maryknoll ace struck out nine in a one-hitter as the Spartans shut out 'Iolani, 12-0, in a mercy-rule, five-inning win at Sand Island Recreation Area.

“My curves and my screws were working. And my risers. I threw in a couple of change-ups. Everything else was so and so,” Nakoa-Chung said. “This is my first full season in the ILH. I’m getting to my peak point, for sure.”

Maryknoll’s power game was in display with home runs by Liliana Thomas, Aloha Akaka and freshman cleanup hitter Jenna Sniffen. Thomas, a senior catcher, called the pitches.

“Ua hits her spots really well, so when she hits her spots I’m really able to (call) any pitch. She’s fast, so it’s hard for people to catch up,” said Thomas, who has signed with Arizona State.

Along with wins over Punahou (14-3), Mid-Pacific (14-11) and Sacred Hearts (19-0), Maryknoll is 4-0 heading into a showdown with powerhouse Kamehameha on Saturday.

Nakoa-Chung struck out the side in the first inning and had five Ks after two frames. Ailana Agbayani’s single in the first was the lone hit for the Raiders, who are still without three starters who played in an elite tournament in Las Vegas recently. They are in quarantine from school and extracurricular activities per school restrictions.

Agbayani, who stole second base after her single, was the only Raider to get in scoring position. ‘Iolani dropped to 1-3.

The home team scored three runs in the opening inning on a three-run home run by Thomas. Carys Murakami led off with the first of her three bases on balls, and Mahalo Akaka reached base on an infield error. With one out, Thomas launched her homer over the center field fence for a 3-0 lead.

The Spartans continued to attack, loading the bases after Sniffen walked, Nakoa-Chung singled and Daylee Williams was hit by a pitch. ‘Iolani starting pitcher Carly Izuo avoided further damage by getting Aloha Akaka to fly out to center.

‘Iolani stayed within three runs until the fourth inning, when Maryknoll plated three runs.

Williams led off the fourth with a single to center before Aloha Akaka socked a home run to center, opening the lead to 5-0. Just one pitch earlier, Akaka thought she had drawn a fourth ball for a walk.

Murakami then walked against ‘Iolani’s next pitcher, Kiara Baba. Murakami stole second base, and with two outs, Thomas walked. Sniffen then doubled to the left-field corner, scoring Murakami for a six-run Spartans lead.

Maryknoll put the game in mercy-rule territory by scoring six more times in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Logan Gaspar led off with a single, Williams was hit by pitch for a second time and Akaka singled to left, scoring Gaspar from second base. A fielding error in left field allowed Williams to continue on to home plate while Akaka reached third base.

Murakami followed with a double to left, scoring Akaka for a 9-0 lead. After pinch hitter Haylee Cathcart reached base on an infield single, Thomas grounded into a forceout at second. Sniffen then belted a three-run shot to center, ending the game.

At Sand Island

‘Iolani (1-3) 000 000 — 0 1 1

Maryknoll (4-0) 300 306 — 12 10 0

Two outs in sixth inning when game called due to 10-run rule.

Carly Izuo, Kiara Baba (5) and Keely Kai. Ua Nakoa-Chung and Liliana Thomas. W—Nakoa-Chung.

Leading hitters—‘Iolani: Ailana Agbayani 1-2, SB. Maryknoll: Carys Murakami 1-1, double, RBI, 3 runs, 3 walks; Liliana Thomas 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs, walk; Jenna Sniffen 2-3, HR, double, 4 RBIs; Daylee Williams 1-1, 2 runs, 2 HBP; Aloha Akaka 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs.