Climate change TV show features Maui girl

A Maui girl and her father will voice their concerns about the health of the ocean ecosystem on a national TV broadcast for Earth Day.

Abby Rogers, a fifth grader at King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina, and her father, Andrew Rogers, general manager of the Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, will appear on the special “Nick News: Kids and the Impact of Climate Change,” airing at 6 p.m. Saturday on Nickelodeon. They discuss the health of coral reefs off Maui as part of a roundtable on climate change.

“My specific segment was where I got to talk about biodiversity in the ocean ecosystem with my dad and how everyone can help,” said Abby, 11, in a phone call from Maui.

Abby said she’s been snorkeling and diving off Maui for about two years — Kapalua Bay and off Mala Wharf in Honolua Bay are her favorite spots — and has noticed healthy and bleached, unhealthy reefs.

“It’s pretty incredible to see how it can be different,” said Abby, who is seen snorkeling in the Nickelodeon special. “Just being able to see this has made me want to make an impact on the world.”

Abby got interested in the health of coral reefs after reading an article about the Coral Reef Alliance, a nonprofit that helps reefs adapt to climate change. She came to the attention of Nickelodeon through her work as a reporter for Time for Kids, a childrens’ journal run by Time magazine.

Andrew Rogers said he is especially proud that Abby’s work will influence other children. “It kind of reminds you that you can go back to a grassroots campaign and make a difference just one person at a time,” he said.