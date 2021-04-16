comscore Climate change TV show features Maui girl | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Climate change TV show features Maui girl

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:01 a.m.
  • COURTESY NICKELODEON Abby and Jim Rogers of Lahaina in their appearance on “Nick News: Kids and the Impact of Climate Change,” to be aired Saturday.

    Abby and Jim Rogers of Lahaina in their appearance on “Nick News: Kids and the Impact of Climate Change,” to be aired Saturday.

A Maui girl and her father will voice their concerns about the health of the ocean ecosystem on a national TV broadcast for Earth Day. Read more

