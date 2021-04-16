Climate change TV show features Maui girl
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 2:01 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY NICKELODEON
Abby and Jim Rogers of Lahaina in their appearance on “Nick News: Kids and the Impact of Climate Change,” to be aired Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree