3 officers injured, suspect fatally shot in Nuuanu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

3 officers injured, suspect fatally shot in Nuuanu

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Lindani Sanele Myeni was suspected of entering this home on Coelho Way in Nuuanu on Wednesday night. After attacking police officers, he was Tasered, then fatally shot.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lindani Sanele Myeni was suspected of entering this home on Coelho Way in Nuuanu on Wednesday night. After attacking police officers, he was Tasered, then fatally shot.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Area residents stayed indoors when they heard gunshots Wednesday night on Coelho Way in Nuuanu, above.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Area residents stayed indoors when they heard gunshots Wednesday night on Coelho Way in Nuuanu, above.

  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Lindani Sanele Myeni: </strong> <em>The 29-year-old man was shot and killed by police Wednesday night in Nuuanu </em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Lindani Sanele Myeni:

    The 29-year-old man was shot and killed by police Wednesday night in Nuuanu

There are more questions than answers for the family of a South African man and Honolulu police following a violent confrontation with the alleged burglary suspect that left one officer hospitalized, two others nursing significant injuries and the 29-year-old married father of two dead after police opened fire. Read more

