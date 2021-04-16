3 officers injured, suspect fatally shot in Nuuanu
Lindani Sanele Myeni was suspected of entering this home on Coelho Way in Nuuanu on Wednesday night. After attacking police officers, he was Tasered, then fatally shot.
Area residents stayed indoors when they heard gunshots Wednesday night on Coelho Way in Nuuanu, above.
Lindani Sanele Myeni:
The 29-year-old man was shot and killed by police Wednesday night in Nuuanu
