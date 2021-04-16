comscore Hawaii’s unemployment rate dips to 9.0% | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s unemployment rate dips to 9.0%

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.

A resurgence in Hawaii’s tourism market and a loosening in COVID-19 restrictions led to higher job growth in March and pushed down the state’s unemployment rate to its lowest level in nearly a year. Read more

Red light camera pilot program is moving forward on Oahu

