Office of Hawaiian Affairs plows ahead with waterfront development plans despite opposition

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  Aerial view of Kakaako Waterfront Park including Kakaako Makai, Kakaako and Point Panic.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is forging ahead with its pledge to develop 30 acres of underutilized and largely waterfront land in Kakaako despite head winds in the community, the state Legislature and a law that prevents residential development. Read more

