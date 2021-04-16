comscore State moves to quickly restore welfare payments to disabled | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State moves to quickly restore welfare payments to disabled

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

The Senate has sped up approval of a bill that would restore welfare benefits to thousands of the state’s most vulnerable who in March suddenly found their monthly payments reduced to $260 a month from $388. Read more

