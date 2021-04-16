comscore Suspension of pay raises now moves to conference committee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Suspension of pay raises now moves to conference committee

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

After the House voted on the amendment Tuesday, Gov. David Ige said in a statement that he supported suspending raises for himself, his Cabinet, judges and legislators. Read more

