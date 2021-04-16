comscore Hawaii softball team pivotal stretch in quest for Big West | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii softball team pivotal stretch in quest for Big West

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Coming off three Big West wins and with matchups with the conference leaders coming up, Hawaii softball coach Bob Coolen knows the Rainbow Wahine can’t afford to ease off the gas pedal this weekend. Read more

Previous Story
Ua Nakoa-Chung hurls 1-hitter as Maryknoll Spartans overpower ‘Iolani Raiders

Scroll Up