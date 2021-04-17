comscore Hawaii Army ‘trailblazer’ Maj. Gen. Suzanne Vares-Lum retires | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Army ‘trailblazer’ Maj. Gen. Suzanne Vares-Lum retires

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  • MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 2ND CLASS ANTHONY J. RIVERA / U.S. NAVY Maj. Gen. Suzanne Vares-Lum, mobilization assistant at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, saluted at her April 9 retirement ceremony aboard the battleship Missouri.

    MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 2ND CLASS ANTHONY J. RIVERA / U.S. NAVY

    Maj. Gen. Suzanne Vares-Lum, mobilization assistant at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, saluted at her April 9 retirement ceremony aboard the battleship Missouri.

Gov. David Ige recently noted that Maj. Gen. Suzanne Vares-Lum made history as the first Native Hawaiian female to attain the rank of general officer in the Army. Read more

