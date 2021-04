Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

De Reus Architects has announced the promotion of Dan Dzakowic, studio director, to partner. Dzakowic joined de Reus Architects in 2005, becoming a staple of the firm’s reputation, as he has been responsible for completing dozens of projects from managing the design of the recently completed remodel of the Four Seasons Oahu at Ko Olina, orchestrating master plans for resorts to handling design of significant residences.

The Pacific Forum has announced the promotion of Dr. David Santoro to president, effective in June. Santoro, who has been with the company since 2011, is vice president and director for nuclear policy for Pacific Forum, a private foreign policy research institute.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.