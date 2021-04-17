comscore Perfect start for Hawaii beach volleyball team at Husky Invitational | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Perfect start for Hawaii beach volleyball team at Husky Invitational

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.

The No. 15 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 start to the Husky Invitational on Friday at Alki Beach in Seattle. The Rainbow Wahine (11-7) blanked Oregon and Portland 5-0 before taking down host Washington 4-1. Read more

