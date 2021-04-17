Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda trade punches to set up what could be a record-breaking final round at LPGA Lotte Championship
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:55 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lydia Ko of New Zealand has birdied the first hole at Kapolei Golf Club all three days.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Nelly Korda was credited with an average driving distance of 319 yards on Friday, more than 40 yards past her mark on Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree