comscore Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda trade punches to set up what could be a record-breaking final round at LPGA Lotte Championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda trade punches to set up what could be a record-breaking final round at LPGA Lotte Championship

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lydia Ko of New Zealand has birdied the first hole at Kapolei Golf Club all three days.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Nelly Korda was credited with an average driving distance of 319 yards on Friday, more than 40 yards past her mark on Thursday.

Lydia Ko edged Nelly Korda at the tape to take the lead after the third round of a Lotte Championship that has turned into a track meet. Read more

