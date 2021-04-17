comscore Rado Parapunov pulls top-ranked Hawaii out of the fire against UC Irvine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rado Parapunov pulls top-ranked Hawaii out of the fire against UC Irvine

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Guilherme Voss puts a kill past UC Irvine setter Patrick Vorenkamp on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii middle blocker Guilherme Voss puts a kill past UC Irvine setter Patrick Vorenkamp on Friday.

“Rocket” was on a roll in the Hawaii volleyball team’s five-set victory over UC Irvine. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii football Todd Graham thankful to get back on field after COVID pause
Next Story
Television and radio - April 17, 2021

Scroll Up