Rado Parapunov pulls top-ranked Hawaii out of the fire against UC Irvine

“Rocket” was on a roll in the Hawaii volleyball team’s five-set victory over UC Irvine.

In a stunning charge, the unranked Anteaters, who entered on a six-match losing streak, used innovative lineups, tactics and Joel Schneidmiller’s powerful right arm to force a first-to-15 fifth set.

Hawaii escaped with a 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 24-26, 15-13 win in SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

But Rado “Rocket” Parapunov tipped the balance in a seesaw decisive set.

After struggling with his aim in the first two sets, Parapunov regained his connection with setter Jakob Thelle and found his marksmanship. Parapunov, a 6-foot-9, left-handed opposite, slammed 22 kills in the final three sets to finish with 25. In the fifth, he had nine kills in 12 errorless swings.

“He didn’t play good early, and he’s going to own that,” UH coach Charlie Wade said. “He played good when it counted.”

It was 13-all in the fifth when UCI’s Patrick Vorenkamp’s serve could not clear the net, setting up aloha ball. UH outside hitter Colton Cowell made a high-handed dig and, in volleyball’s version of the give-and-go, middle blocker Patrick Gasman set Cowell for the match-point kill.

The Warriors, who already were declared the 2021 Big West regular-season champions, improved to 14-0 overall and 9-0 in league. They end the regular season with tonight’s senior festivities. The Anteaters fell to 2-12 and 2-7.

The Anteaters appeared to be at relatively full strength for the first time this season. Schneidmiller, who buried 20 kills in 32 swings, feasted on his version of the triple-option offense. Schneidmiller tooled blocks, hit crosses and lofted roll shots over UH’s active block.

Scott Stadick, at 7 feet, is one of the league’s most intimidating middles.

Stadick and Schneidmiller, along with Cole Gillis (12 kills in 23 swings) have thrived in the Anteaters’ 6-2 scheme that employs two setters and rotates the outsides.

“It’s a pretty simple offense, but they’re going top of the antenna (on contact),” said Wade, who also praised the Anteaters’ defense.

The Anteaters were first to the midway break in each of the sets — at 15 in the first four, at 8 in the finale. The Warriors won the first two sets despite being without outside hitter Chaz Galloway, who was absent with a non-coronavirus illness, and Parapunov’s usual consistency from the front pins and back right.

Of the first two sets, in which he amassed only three kills, Parapunov said: “Can’t get worse than that.”

He added: “I think the first two sets, it looked like Jakob was setting the usual ball that we do and I wasn’t there. And then the little hesitation in moments like that against good teams, balls are getting dug or they’re going somewhere they’re not supposed to go. The third set, everything changed. I said I had to dominate. From there, I got my old rhythm, and the connection I had with (Thelle) came back.”

The Anteaters won the third set and were coasting in the fourth, building what appeared to be a 17-11 lead. But upon further review, Schneidmiller’s kill from the front row was an illegal hit because his rotation spot was behind the 3-meter line. The point was deducted, triggering a rally in which UH eventually tied it at 20. While the Warriors would lose that fourth set, the momentum had shifted more to the center.

Cowell finished with 17 kills.

Alexandre Nsakanda and Francesco Sani had 13 and 12 kills, respectively, for UCI.