comscore Editorial: No ideas, plans for Hawaii Tourism 2.0 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: No ideas, plans for Hawaii Tourism 2.0

  • Today
  • Updated 8:40 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Beachgoers are seen on the sand and in the ocean on March 29 in Waikiki.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Beachgoers are seen on the sand and in the ocean on March 29 in Waikiki.

A serious reckoning is coming about Hawaii’s reliance on tourism, starting with a reality check. Lacking even the most rudimentary alternative plan, the state will need the visitor industry as its principal economic engine for the foreseeable future. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: How and when to get COVID vaccine

Scroll Up