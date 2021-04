Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Born and raised on Oahu, Sophia Stark was home-schooled, but stayed actively engaged in the community. She won the ­Hawaii Stars Keiki Division karaoke contest when she was 8. Five years later she represented Hawaii nationwide on Season 6 of Fox’s “MasterChef Junior” in 2018. Fast forward to 2021 and Stark, 16, has earned her high school diploma and more than 20 college credits, has performed in nine Hawaii Opera Theatre productions, and is the illustrator of Ralph Nader’s newly published children’s book, “I Lost My Bontalona.”

In March Stark was crowned Miss Hawaii Volunteer Teen, the first title winner in a new pageant program that emphasizes scholarship, personal responsibility, community service, self-confidence and networking skills. The date for the national Volunteer America Pageant has not been set, but she is using her visibility as a titleholder on behalf of the American Lung Association in Hawaii.

How did you get involved in the pageant?

I’ve known the directors for almost three years. I met them when I was in the Miss Hawaii Outstanding Teen program. After I won that (title) they were there when I want off to nationals. When they asked me if I wanted to run in this inaugural pageant I said yes because it really embodies everything that I am about. There’s the very strong volunteerism aspect, and it also has a strong talent phase. It has a strong fitness and interview phase as well. It’s all the things that I love doing. For my talent I sang “Nessun dorma” (from the opera “Turandot”).

How did you discover opera?

I’ve been inspired by both my parents. My mom (soprano Georgine Stark) is a professional opera singer and my dad (violinist Darel Stark) plays in the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra. Something that’s really, really neat is that me, my younger brother and my mom will be singing onstage and my dad will be accompanying us in the orchestra pit. They also both teach as well, so another of my career goals is to be an educator as well as a performer. (The family has and will continue to perform together with the Hawaii Opera Theatre.)

Is there a Broadway show you would like to do?

I have always wanted to be in “Beauty and the Beast.” Growing up I really fell in love with the character of Belle because she’s a bookworm. She loves reading and she loves her family and will do anything to protect them. That really resonated with me.

What about opera?

I’ve always wanted to be the Queen of the Night in “The Magic Flute.” Both of her arias are just incredible.

Your book with Ralph Nader is now available. How did that project happen for you?

My family and I met Ralph Nader in Connecticut through a family friend. I had just won an international art competition (the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest), and he asked me if I would be willing to collaborate on a book with him. Of course I said yes. It took about a year-and-a-half, I hand-painted 19 illustrations, and I am super-duper excited to be able to share that with the world.

This is almost “ancient history,” but what was most memorable about being on “MasterChef”?

It opened so many doors. For example I was able to judge the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival kids’ cooking competition. I had won it before I went on “MasterChef” and then a few years after “MasterChef” I was able to go back and be a judge. Also I used my platform on “MasterChef” to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Are there things you enjoy doing that aren’t directly related to your career plans?

I enjoy drawing and painting and I love going to the beach. I love being adventurous, I love jumping off rocks into the ocean. That’s one of my favorite things to do. The pandemic has really highlighted how much I enjoy being outdoors.

Reach John Berger at jberger@staradvertiser.com.