comscore Georgia visitor’s love for Hawaii overcame worries about health | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Georgia visitor’s love for Hawaii overcame worries about health

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.
  • COURTESY KEITH FULP Jeannie Fulp, a frequent traveler to Hawaii, died of COVID-19 on March 13 after contracting the illness in Hawaii. Here she is on Maui, one of the islands that she loved to visit.

    COURTESY KEITH FULP

    Jeannie Fulp, a frequent traveler to Hawaii, died of COVID-19 on March 13 after contracting the illness in Hawaii. Here she is on Maui, one of the islands that she loved to visit.

Jeannie Fulp, a visitor from Alpharetta, Ga., died March 13 after contracting COVID-19 in Hawaii and battling the disease for 41 days in a Honolulu hospital. Read more

Previous Story
Corrections and clarifications
Next Story
Star Channels — April 18 - April 24, 2021

Scroll Up