New fish species named for University of Hawaii researcher | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New fish species named for University of Hawaii researcher

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.
  • COURTESY ASHLEY WILLIAMS, SPC The new species was named “Etelis boweni” by the research team in recognition of the contributions of Brian Bowen, a researcher at the UH School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology’s Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology who has spent over three decades studying marine fishes, according to a news release.

    The new species was named “Etelis boweni” by the research team in recognition of the contributions of Brian Bowen, a researcher at the UH School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology’s Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology who has spent over three decades studying marine fishes, according to a news release.

A new species of ehu, or deepwater snapper, was discovered during a research study funded by the National Science Foundation and University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program focusing on ehu in Hawaiian and Pacific fisheries. Read more

