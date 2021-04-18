New fish species named for University of Hawaii researcher
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 12:57 a.m.
The new species was named “Etelis boweni” by the research team in recognition of the contributions of Brian Bowen, a researcher at the UH School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology’s Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology who has spent over three decades studying marine fishes, according to a news release.