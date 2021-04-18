New fish species named for University of Hawaii researcher

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A new species of ehu, or deepwater snapper, was discovered during a research study funded by the National Science Foundation and University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program focusing on ehu in Hawaiian and Pacific fisheries.

The new species was named “Etelis boweni” by the research team in recognition of the contributions of Brian Bowen, a researcher at the UH School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology’s Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology who has spent over three decades studying marine fishes, according to a news release.

A new paper in the Journal of Fish Biology names the new species, which looks nearly identical to ehu found in Hawaii but is genetically different, the release said. Both species are bright pink in color and occur at depths of 650 to 1,300 feet across the Indian and Pacific oceans.

Despite their similar looks, the new species grows much bigger — sometimes over 3 feet in length — and has smaller eyes and a black spot on the tip of its upper tail fin.

“The species is new to science, but sharp-eyed fishers have long suspected that the delicious ehu was actually two species,” Bowen said in the release.

Jack Randall, a world- renowned fish taxonomist from Hawaii who died last April, was part of the research team that made the discovery. The new journal article would have added to the more than 900 papers published by Randall over his lifetime. He also authored “Reef and Shore Fishes of the Hawaiian Islands,” a 560-page volume published by Hawai‘i Sea Grant.

“The discovery of the new species has important implications for fisheries management, especially in areas where both species occur together, since it’s important for different species to be managed separately,” said Kim Andrews of the University of Idaho, who led the international research team.

Bowen has been a research scientist at HIMB since 2003, leading a research lab that has used genetics to understand the biodiversity and conservation of marine fishes.

“It is particularly fitting to name this species after Brian since he specializes in fish genetics, and it was the genetic data that led to its discovery,” Andrews said in the release.

Bowen called the gesture “an honor of a lifetime.”

“I’m sorry that the great Jack Randall didn’t live to see this completed, and humbly thank the team that described this species. It’s a handsome fish with particularly good taste,” he said.