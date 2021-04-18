comscore Hawaii Baptist Academy wins top award for high school journalism | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Baptist Academy wins top award for high school journalism

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Hawaii high school newspapers selected their top staff members in conjunction with the 53rd High School Journalism Awards.

Hawaii Baptist Academy’s student journalists continued their winning streak with a seventh consecutive “Best in State” award at the 53rd High School Journalism Awards. Read more

