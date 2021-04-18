The search begins for the next Honolulu Police Department chief
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:42 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
Former HPD Chief Louis M. Kealoha was convicted of conspiracy, obstruction and bank fraud and is scheduled to begin a seven-year sentence in federal prison on June 1. Kealoha spoke at a memorial service in 2011 for officers who died in the line of duty.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020
Honolulu Chief of Police Susan Ballard stopped to compose herself during a news conference on Jan.19, 2020, following a shooting at a Diamond Head neighborhood that left two officers dead.