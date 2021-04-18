comscore The search begins for the next Honolulu Police Department chief | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

The search begins for the next Honolulu Police Department chief

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Former HPD Chief Louis M. Kealoha was convicted of conspiracy, obstruction and bank fraud and is scheduled to begin a seven-year sentence in federal prison on June 1. Kealoha spoke at a memorial service in 2011 for officers who died in the line of duty.

    

    Former HPD Chief Louis M. Kealoha was convicted of conspiracy, obstruction and bank fraud and is scheduled to begin a seven-year sentence in federal prison on June 1. Kealoha spoke at a memorial service in 2011 for officers who died in the line of duty.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 Honolulu Chief of Police Susan Ballard stopped to compose herself during a news conference on Jan.19, 2020, following a shooting at a Diamond Head neighborhood that left two officers dead.

    

    Honolulu Chief of Police Susan Ballard stopped to compose herself during a news conference on Jan.19, 2020, following a shooting at a Diamond Head neighborhood that left two officers dead.

For the second time in four years the Honolulu Police Department is searching for new leadership after the demands of running the state’s largest law enforcement agency brought an abrupt end to a veteran officer’s career this month amid “rumors” and political finger-pointing. Read more

