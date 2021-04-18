comscore Lydia Ko blows away the field and the tournament record at LPGA Lotte Championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Lydia Ko blows away the field and the tournament record at LPGA Lotte Championship

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Nelly Korda hits out of a greenside bunker on the first green during the final round.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Nelly Korda hits out of a greenside bunker on the first green during the final round.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Lydia Ko drove off the 14th tee at Kapolei on Saturday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Lydia Ko drove off the 14th tee at Kapolei on Saturday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Lydia Ko of New Zealand held the Lotte Championship trophy after running away from the field with a record 28-under-par 260.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Lydia Ko of New Zealand held the Lotte Championship trophy after running away from the field with a record 28-under-par 260.

There are times when Lydia Ko can make golf look ridiculously easy. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up