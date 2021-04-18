Lydia Ko blows away the field and the tournament record at LPGA Lotte Championship
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nelly Korda hits out of a greenside bunker on the first green during the final round.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lydia Ko drove off the 14th tee at Kapolei on Saturday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lydia Ko of New Zealand held the Lotte Championship trophy after running away from the field with a record 28-under-par 260.
