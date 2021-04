Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The world’s premier long-distance canoe paddling events — the Molokai Hoe and the Na Wahine O Ke Kai — will not take place this year.

The board of the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, together with the board of directors of Na Wahine O Ke Kai, announced the decision to cancel the events on Friday. The women’s Molokai-to-Oahu event was scheduled for Sept. 26, while the men’s race was scheduled for Oct. 10.

Silverswords defeat Vulcans twice

The Chaminade softball team took both games in a doubleheader against Hawaii Hilo on Saturday, winning 9-1 via mercy rule and 3-1.

The Silverswords (9-7) chased Hilo ace Valerie Alvarado after just a third of an inning, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring all nine runs.

Tied at 1 through the first four innings in the second game, Chaminade scratched out a go-ahead run in the fifth on two hits and a hit batter, and added an insurance run in the seventh. Hawaii Hilo dropped to 10-3 this season.