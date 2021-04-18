Sei Young Kim makes it interesting, but Lydia Ko wouldn’t be denied at Lotte Championship
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:57 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sei Young Kim of South Korea watched her drive off the second tee on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree