comscore Top-ranked Hawaii sweeps UC Irvine to finish a perfect regular season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Top-ranked Hawaii sweeps UC Irvine to finish a perfect regular season

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Hawaii outside hitter Colton Cowell, right, and libero Gage Worsley, two of four seniors playing their final regular-season home game, embrace before the game on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outside hitter Colton Cowell, right, and libero Gage Worsley, two of four seniors playing their final regular-season home game, embrace before the game on Saturday.

  Hawaii middle blocker Patrick Gasman slammed a kill past UC Irvine middle blocker Scott Stadick during the first set at SimpliFi Arena on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii middle blocker Patrick Gasman slammed a kill past UC Irvine middle blocker Scott Stadick during the first set at SimpliFi Arena on Saturday.

  Hawaii opposite Rado Parapunov hollered while being introduced Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii opposite Rado Parapunov hollered while being introduced Saturday.

The Rainbow Warriors completed the program’s first undefeated regular season with Saturday night’s 25-17, 25-18, 25-13 smacking of UC Irvine in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

