Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Office of Hawaiian Affairs keeps going on Kakaako Makai

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs says it is pressing ahead with master-planning for its Kakaako Makai property, even if unable to include residential towers. Its efforts to overturn a state ban on that were rejected by lawmakers, with support from district residents. OHA insists changing the law is the only way to reap enough revenue from the property. Good luck with that, say the adamant residents. As long as legislators feel bound to please their voters — and they do — the OHA preference seems a nonstarter.