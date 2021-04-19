comscore Editorial: Move ahead with red-light cameras | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Move ahead with red-light cameras

  • Today

At long last for Oahu, COVID-19 vaccinations are now open to all residents age 16 and up. Starting today, no more special categories; just go online to make an appointment at hawaiicovid19.com/vaccination-registration. Older residents who need help can call 211. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: No ideas, plans for Hawaii Tourism 2.0

Scroll Up