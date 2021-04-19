comscore Advocates warn of underreported child abuse in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Advocates warn of underreported child abuse in Hawaii

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:51 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM April is National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, and the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Oahu has released 2020 statistics for the state and each county. “The numbers of cases are down compared to 2019, but that does not mean there’s less abuse happening,” Executive Director Jenna Tomas said. “It means when we look at the numbers, there’s less abuse being reported.” Pictured are Tomas, left, Jasmine Mau Mukai, Rochelle Vidinha, Cindy Shimomi Saito and HPD Lt. Vince Legaspi.

There has been a significant drop in reports of child abuse statewide during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Oahu. Read more

