Advocates warn of underreported child abuse in Hawaii

There has been a significant drop in reports of child abuse statewide during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Oahu.

But the decline could be because of a drop in reports filed, not a drop in abuse cases, according to Executive Director Jenna Tomas, who spoke Sunday at a news conference. Tomas said cases are most likely not reported because children transitioned to online learning, where teachers can’t see what’s happening with their students.

“The numbers of cases are down compared to 2019, but that does not mean there’s less abuse happening,” she said. “It means when we look at the numbers, there’s less abuse being reported.”

The Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Oahu — a nonprofit organization that provides resources for centers, professionals, children and families — is calling on the community to be more vigilant when it comes to reporting child abuse.

The report disclosed that Hawaii saw 206 fewer reports of sexual abuse in 2020 compared with 2019. There were also 362 fewer reports of physical abuse.

According to the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Oahu, 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys will be sexually assaulted before they’re 18.

“On average, the centers see approximately 1,000 children per year, but 2020’s numbers reveal a drastic change,” according to the report. “The statistics are not a true reflections of the magnitude of the problem in Hawaii, as child abuse and child sex abuse are often not accurately reported in any given year. Some studies conclude that only 10% of children ‘tell.’”

Advocates expect there will be a spike in reports this year since children are back in school.

Vince Legaspi, lieutenant of the Honolulu Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, said he’s expecting the numbers to increase.

Cindy Shimomi-Saito, executive director of Sex Abuse Treatment Center Hawaii, said her organization has a 24-hour hotline and is working on expanding accessibility by text messages or webchats.

During the pandemic, the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Oahu’s Ho‘ola na Mano‘o program provided children and their families 115 laptops to assist with online schooling. It also provided 103 basic needs, such as beds, groceries, clothing and child care. And 282 backpacks were also provided to children.

Tomas said her advice to children, who might be victims of abuse, is to find a trustworthy adult or teacher.

For more information about child abuse prevention:

>> Visit: fcjcoahu.org.

>> Call: Sex Abuse Treatment Center 24-hour hotline: 524-7273.