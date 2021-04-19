comscore Hawaiian Host is accused of false advertising for mainland-made treats | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Host is accused of false advertising for mainland-made treats

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaiian Host products.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaiian Host products.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaiian Host products on display Sunday in Longs Drugs Kaneohe.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaiian Host products on display Sunday in Longs Drugs Kaneohe.

Hawaii is well known for chocolate-covered macadamia nuts, but where some of these treats are made is the subject of litigation potentially representing thousands of mainland consumers. Read more

Previous Story
COVID-19 vaccinations open to those 16 and older today on Oahu

Scroll Up