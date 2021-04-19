comscore Hawaii’s ‘million-dollar reefs’ need more funding to protect us, study finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s ‘million-dollar reefs’ need more funding to protect us, study finds

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • COURTESY J. KENDALL-BAR & C. LOWRIE, UCSC A map showing the estimated value of annual flood protection provided by Oahu reefs is part of a new study by researchers at the University of California at Santa Cruz.

    COURTESY J. KENDALL-BAR & C. LOWRIE, UCSC

    A map showing the estimated value of annual flood protection provided by Oahu reefs is part of a new study by researchers at the University of California at Santa Cruz.

A new study shows U.S. coral reefs provide $1.8 billion in flood-risk benefits to property owners and people’s livelihoods every year, with top value assigned to the reef stretching offshore of Diamond Head, Waikiki and Kakaako. Read more

Previous Story
COVID-19 vaccinations open to those 16 and older today on Oahu

Scroll Up