comscore Honolulu Police Commission under scrutiny with chief Susan Ballard’s exit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Police Commission under scrutiny with chief Susan Ballard’s exit

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Susan Ballard

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Susan Ballard

It’s been a trying year for the Honolulu Police Department, which has found itself time and time again in the spotlight, whether it be for its poor financial decisions, disparities in arrests and use of force, flawed internal policies or lack of transparency. Read more

