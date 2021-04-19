Hawaii BeachBows close trip with split

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No. 15 Hawaii closed its seven-match road trip with a split against two Pac-12 opponents on Sunday in Seattle. Read more

UH (14-8) began the day with a 4-1 loss to No. 9 Arizona then defeated host Washington 3-2 at Alki Beach.

Arizona took a 2-1 lead with UH’s Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede earning a 21-16, 18-21, 15-8 win over Brooke Burling and Sarah Blacker at the No. 2 flight. The Wildcats earned the clinching point at the No. 1 flight when Alex Parkhurst and Alana Rennie edged UH’s Pani Napoleon and Jaime Santer 21-19, 17-21, 16-14. Arizona closed the dual with another three-set win at No. 5.

UH claimed its third win over Washington in as many days with wins at Flights No. 4 (Harlee Kekauoha-Sabrina Hardisty), No. 2 (Van Sickle-Igiede) and No. 5 (Anna Maidment-Sofia Russo).

The road trip closed UH’s regular season and the BeachBows next play in the Big West championship tournament set for May 7-9 in Long Beach, Calif.