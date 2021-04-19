Las Vegas Marcus Raiders Marcus Mariota, a backup QB right now, but remains steadfast in his goal to one day becoming a successful starter in the NFL

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The backup plan for Marcus Mariota is eventually to be more than a backup.

That is the long-range goal for the former Saint Louis School star as he heads into his second season with the Las Vegas Raiders as a backup to quarterback Derek Carr.

“My vision’s always been to be a starter and to be successful at that position. That has not changed, even in the circumstances that I’m in right now,” said a well-tanned, fit-but-thin-looking Mariota, who is back in the islands to recharge and film a commercial for Island Insurance.

“I understand my role, I understand that I am a key component to Derek’s success. I have to help him, support him in every way that I can. But that doesn’t mean that I can’t get better, (or) I can’t learn. … I know that I have an opportunity to get better and work with a really awesome offensive staff. I’ll be able to grow in that sense. So at the end of the day, my goal is always to be a starter and to be successful at it. I’m working towards that.”

At one point, Mariota was viewed as a franchise quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, who drafted the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Oregon second overall in 2015.

Mariota exploded on the NFL scene by becoming the first quarterback in history to throw four touchdowns in the first half in his debut and the first in history to attain a perfect passer rating in his first career start.

But at the end of a successful second year in 2016, Mariota broke his leg while being tackled from behind. (Coincidentally, Carr broke his leg that same day.) From that point, Mariota suffered through injuries, coaching changes and lost confidence.

“I went through a point in my career where I really didn’t believe that I was as good as I was,” Mariota admitted.

He lost his starting job to Ryan Tannehill six games into the 2019 season and the Titans did not re-sign Mariota after the season.

A free agent, Mariota found a home with the Las Vegas Raiders, signing a two-year deal for $17.6 million to be Carr’s backup while trying to heal physically and mentally and hoping for another shot.

That opportunity came Dec. 17, 2020, against the Los Angeles Chargers after Carr suffered a groin injury in the first quarter. Mariota entered and looked dynamic, passing for 226 yards, rushing for 88 yards and converting all four fourth-down attempts in a 30-27 overtime loss.

“I’m impressed with what I’ve seen with Mariota tonight,” color analyst and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman said during the nationally televised game.

After that game, there was chatter among NFL media that Mariota should be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

That game not only boosted his confidence but also affirmed that he still had the ability to play at a high level.

“I knew I could do it. I believed in myself. It was fun to get out there and play,” he said. “I was more excited than anything else to go out there and play.”

But that breakout game did not lead to any more game opportunities and drama emerged for Mariota during the offseason.

Scheduled to make $10.625 million in 2021, Mariota was asked to take a pay cut. He complied, signing a one-year deal for $3.5 million that included a $1.75 million signing bonus, according to spotrac.com.

For Mariota, who will be 28 in October, it wasn’t about the money.

“First and foremost we’re very blessed. I think the opportunity to be an NFL player, to play a game for a living, something we grew up loving, I’ll never take that for granted. To me that’s priceless,” he said.

“Secondly, I truly believe in the staff. I think Coach (Jon) Gruden, Coach Oly (offensive coordinator Greg Olson) and the rest of the offense is a great team. For me I felt I learned so much from last season. To have that opportunity as a player to go back, to learn some more, to absorb what’s going on, if the future is with the Raiders, great, if not, I feel like the information and things that I was able to experience will help propel me wherever I go.

“And finally, for me, I’m playing on the Ninth Island, I get the opportunity to play in front of family and friends and that did play a factor into it. I can’t wait to see Allegiant (Stadium) Field, I can’t wait to see the Ninth Island come out to games. At the end of the day, there are a few factors, but I love playing football, I love this team, I love this organization, and I’m excited to go back and learn and have a chance to play for some hometown fans.”

Mariota’s mother, Alana Deppe-Mariota, says Vegas has been a good fit.

“You have to trust that he’ll be where he’s supposed to be when he’s supposed to be. And he’s in a really good place,” she said.

Even if the curtain should come down on his Vegas gig after this year, Mariota says he’ll embrace any change and challenge.

“If there’s an opportunity elsewhere, I’m going to go out there and take it,” said Mariota, who has a no-trade clause in his contract. “If a team wants to take a chance on me, great. I’ll be ready to go.”

However, the challenges to win a starting job get more difficult by the year. This year alone the NFL might see five or six quarterbacks drafted in the first round.

“I think that’s the beautiful part of this game, the challenges year in and year out,” Mariota said. “You have to be able to adapt, you have to be able to continue to create your game. Every year, there’s going to be another guy. I gotta make the most of my reps, make the most of opportunities. That’s what I intend to do.”