comscore Las Vegas Marcus Raiders Marcus Mariota, a backup QB right now, but remains steadfast in his goal to one day becoming a successful starter in the NFL | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Las Vegas Marcus Raiders Marcus Mariota, a backup QB right now, but remains steadfast in his goal to one day becoming a successful starter in the NFL

  • By Curtis Murayama cmurayama@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / DEC. 17 Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and tight end Darren Waller celebrated together after Mariota connected with Waller on a 35-yard touchdown pass in Las Vegas in a December game.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / DEC. 17

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and tight end Darren Waller celebrated together after Mariota connected with Waller on a 35-yard touchdown pass in Las Vegas in a December game.

  • CURTIS MURAYAMA / CMURAYAMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Marcus Mariota, back home to shoot a commercial, talked to the media on Friday.

    CURTIS MURAYAMA / CMURAYAMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Marcus Mariota, back home to shoot a commercial, talked to the media on Friday.

The backup plan for Marcus Mariota is eventually to be more than a backup. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - April 19, 2021

Scroll Up