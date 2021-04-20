Column: Slashing agency’s budget, focus would harm tourism’s future
- By L. Richard “Rick” Fried, Jr.
-
Today
- Updated 7:05 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pedestrians cross Kalakaua Avenue earlier this month in Waikiki, where the number of visitors appears to be growing.
-
L. Richard Fried, Jr. chairs the Hawaii Tourism Authority board of directors.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree