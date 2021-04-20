Column: Support HTA’s plans to develop a sustainable visitor industry

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a scholar of international sustainable and regenerative tourism, and former dean of the School of Travel Industry Management at University of Hawaii-Manoa, I have witnessed the work of the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) since its inception. I have never been so inspired and optimistic as I am now with its new strategic plan and its new leader, John De Fries. HTA is positioning itself to be a leader in how destinations can be managed to emerge from the pandemic. Destinations around the world are watching as HTA’s new approach to tourism emerges.

Because of this, I invited John to submit a paper to a special issue of the international Journal of Tourism Futures on “Transformation and the Regenerative Future for Tourism” so that others can learn from his Hawaiian values-based approach. In today’s parlance, this is known as regenerative tourism — tourism whose balance is reset to replenish the native culture and protect our beautiful environment while welcoming visitors to our shores.

Under House Bill 200 and House Bill 862, HTA’s budget would be cut in half. The proposal to cut all cultural, community and natural environmental programs while keeping the marketing and branding budget intact decimates the possibility of long-term success for our major industry. The focus at this time must be on revitalizing tourism that is in line with our community’s wishes and protects and conserves our culture and natural resources. Excising HTA’s ability to fund three of its strategic pillars dismantles the chance we have right now to reshape our state’s future.

The bills propose three regressive budget cuts that endanger the very fabric of Hawaii. The first would eliminate all funding for natural resource programs supported by HTA. Given we are facing the ravages of climate change, erosion and over-use, and species extinction this is short-sighted at best.

The second proposed cut would eliminate all HTA’s community programs, events and projects. Momentum toward a community- driven tourism strategy has been gathering speed in recent months. Through the HTA’s Destination Management Action Plans (DMAPS) and the work of the Aina Aloha initiative, residents have voiced their clear preference for a reduced and regenerative tourism presence. To ignore these efforts and the voice of the community is unwise.

Third, and most disturbingly, programs that support the local native Hawaiian culture and its integration into the visitor experience are on the chopping block. There are no words to describe how damaging this would be to the local people, the visitor experience and the industry.

If we are to embrace regenerative tourism it requires long-term, systemic thinking, and rejecting the idea that tourism is separate from the rest of the community. Its focus must be on wellbeing for all, healing damaged resources and thriving communities, rather than large marketing budgets. HTA’s strategic plan for a more mature, post-pandemic tourism based on native Hawaiian values (such as malama and kuleana) is the only way forward. Simply spending money to market a destination without taking care of its resources is not a path to success.

I felt proud of Hawaii’s thoughtfully crafted regenerative approach, and often shared it with other destinations seeking a more sustainable future. But if these bills pass, I can no longer do this. Do I also need to rescind my invitation to John to write his piece because he no longer has the resources to implement his visionary plan? I hope that legislators will see the power of this critical juncture in time to make a bold choice by prioritizing Hawaii’s long-term interests over the panic to return to a “normal” that was not working. The world is watching. Let us be the example to inspire others.

Pauline Sheldon is a former dean and professor at the School of Travel Industry Management at the University of Hawaii-Manoa.