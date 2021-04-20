Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Skies clearing at Dillingham Airfield Today Updated 6:15 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! That soaring mood at Dillingham Airfield isn’t just because of the booming business that’s returned to skydiving, glider and other tourism-based operations at the North Shore facility. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. That soaring mood at Dillingham Airfield isn’t just because of the booming business that’s returned to skydiving, glider and other tourism-based operations at the North Shore facility. It’s also due to headway being made on a lease renewal between the U.S. Army landowner and the state Department of Transportation Airports Division, which in turn is landlord to airfield tenants. Those tenants have been told to vacate by June 30, due to lease complications between the Army and state. Now there might be a reprieve, with word that a lease renewal could be close between the Army and state. That would be good news indeed for the small businesses starting to recover after a year of pandemic lockdown. Previous Story Letters: Second Amendment requires context; Hard for young people to survive in paradise; Stairway to Heaven can be big tourist attraction