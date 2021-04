Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Details about three Earth Day specials in effect this week on Oahu, courtesy Crave. Read more

A HAPPY HOUR CELEBRATION

Dishes inspired by the elements of land, sea, air and fire are the focus of the Earth to Cup happy hour menu launched in honor of Earth Day by the ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

Chef Frederic Hoffmann’s menu showcases local, sustainable products in four dishes: venison meatballs (representing land), kampachi ceviche (sea), goat cheese samosa (air) and ulu hummus (fire).

Five tropical cocktails have been created in partnership with “Gastronomista” blogger Emily Arden Wells. A dollar from the sales of these cocktails will go toward supporting local farmers.

The Earth to Cup menu is available from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays at the rooftop venue, Swell Restaurant and Pool Bar. Call 922-1233, extension 3.

UDON FOR THE OCEAN

Marugame Udon will donate 20% of all purchases made on Earth Day, Thursday, to the nonprofit Oceanic Society, with a goal of reaching $10,000. The first 100 diners at each location will be served green spinach noodles, to mark the partnership. Marugame locations are in Waikiki (2310 Kuhio Ave., 931-6000) and downtown (1104 Fort St. Mall, 545-3000).

SEA LIFE PARK CELEBRATES

Sea Life Park is marking Earth Day by putting the focus on limu, particularly what’s grown on park grounds.

Since 2019, the park has partnered with Waimanalo Limu Hui to grow edible seaweed or algae. “Celebrating Limu” activities Friday through Sunday will include the sale of $4 cups of limu to feed the park’s sea turtles, to benefit the hui.

In addition, special dishes will be sold featuring limu in ahi poke, chilled soybeans and a tofu salad. Fresh limu also will be sold at the park’s Beach Boy Lanai at $6 per quarter-pound.

Information: sealifeparkhawaii.com or 259-2500.

Make this Sea Life Park recipe using fresh limu (sometimes sold as ogo) and sea asparagus in the seafood section of supermarkets:

SILKEN TOFU & LIMU SALAD

2.5 ounces (1/2 cup) fresh limu

4 ounces sea asparagus (1 cup)

1 small avocado, peeled, seeded and diced

Freshly grated ginger, to taste

1 (14-ounce) block silken (soft) tofu

Sesame seeds, furikake and chopped green onions, for garnish

>> Ginger-miso dressing:

1-1/2 cups low-sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup of sweet chile sauce

1 tablespoon miso paste

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

>> To make dressing: Combine ingredients in small saucepan; bring to simmer and cook until sugar melts and sauce thickens a little. Chill until cold.

Combine limu, sea asparagus, avocado and ginger. Place most of salad in a dish; top with tofu (serve in a block or cubed) and a little more salad. Drizzle lightly with dressing. Garnish with sesame seeds, furikake and green onion. Serves 2.

Nutrition information unavailable.