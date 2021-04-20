The Electric Kitchen: Recipes inspired by Earth Day

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In celebration of Earth Day, here are recipes that use ingredients from plants and the ocean.

BUTTER PECAN SWEET POTATOES

8 medium sweet potatoes (5 pounds)

2 tablespoons olive oil

Sea salt, to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1/3 cup pecan pieces

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Peel potatoes and halve lengthwise, then slice crosswise 1/2-inch thick.

On a baking sheet, toss potatoes with olive oil; season with sea salt. Transfer half to a second baking sheet; place both in oven and bake until potatoes are tender, tossing occasionally, 25 to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine butter, brown sugar, pecans and cayenne. Sprinkle mixture over potatoes. Return to oven and bake until sugar is caramelized and hard, about 10 minutes. Serve immediately. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 250 calories, 10 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 65 mg sodium, 40 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 15 g sugar, 4 g protein.

CHINESE-STYLE STEAMED FISH

3/4 cup low-sodium shoyu

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1/4 cup rice wine

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

1/2 cup grated ginger, divided

1/2 cup chopped green onions, divided

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 pounds whole moi or opaka­paka, scaled and cleaned

1 cup broccoli florets

1 cup sliced carrots

Chinese cilantro, for garnish

In a heatproof dish, combine shoyu, sesame oil, rice wine and oyster sauce. Stir in a tablespoon each of ginger and green onions. Add salt and pepper.

Stuff cavity of fish with 1/4 cup each of ginger and green onions. Sprinkle fish with salt and pepper; place in dish. Sprinkle remaining ginger and green onions over fish. Arrange broccoli and carrots around fish. Place in steamer, cover and steam 15-20 minutes. Garnish with cilantro. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving, (not including salt to taste): 200 calories, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 30 mg cholesterol, greater than 2,000 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 23 g protein.

BAKED PEAR AND APPLE PUREE

3 pears, cored, peeled and halved

3 apples, cored, peeled and halved

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Fill a shallow baking dish with water 1-1/2-inches deep.

In a large, heatproof bowl, combine ingredients and toss gently to combine. Place bowl in baking dish. Bake 30 minutes, or until fruit is tender. Cool fruit 10 minutes.

Place in blender and pulse till smooth. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 120 calories, no fat or cholesterol, 31 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 21 g sugar, 1 g protein, no sodium.

