comscore Input sought for development around Aloha Stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Input sought for development around Aloha Stadium

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • COURTESY CRAWFORD ARCHITECTS This preliminary, conceptual image show what the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District could look like, though a private developer working with the state will determine a final plan.

    COURTESY CRAWFORD ARCHITECTS

    This preliminary, conceptual image show what the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District could look like, though a private developer working with the state will determine a final plan.

  • COURTESY CRAWFORD ARCHITECTS This preliminary, conceptual image show what the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District could look like, though a private developer working with the state will determine a final plan.

    COURTESY CRAWFORD ARCHITECTS

    This preliminary, conceptual image show what the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District could look like, though a private developer working with the state will determine a final plan.

State officials want some help determining how 78 acres around Aloha Stadium can best become a new mixed-use community produced in partnership with a private developer. Read more

Previous Story
Doug Simons to lead University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy

Scroll Up