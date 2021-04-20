comscore Search for next Honolulu police chief begins behind closed doors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Search for next Honolulu police chief begins behind closed doors

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Commission went into executive session Monday in taking the first steps to naming an interim successor to Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard while beginning a nationwide search for Ballard’s replacement. Read more

Previous Story
Doug Simons to lead University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy

Scroll Up