Search for next Honolulu police chief begins behind closed doors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Police Commission went into executive session Monday in taking the first steps to naming an interim successor to Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard while beginning a nationwide search for Ballard’s replacement. Read more

The Honolulu Police Commission went into executive session Monday in taking the first steps to naming an interim successor to Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard while beginning a nationwide search for Ballard’s replacement.

Corporation Counsel staff briefed commissioners on the procedure for recruiting candidates and for selecting the Honolulu Police Department’s next chief.

The commission is scheduled to meet again Wednesday as the process to select Honolulu’s 12th police chief begins after Ballard announced her plan to resign June 1.

Commissioners plan to work with the city’s Department of Human Resources to revise the chief’s job description and with the Department of Budget and Fiscal Services if commissioners elect to hire a search firm. That action would require a request for proposals through the county procurement process.

Human resources staff are expected to develop a public announcement and the minimum qualifications to apply for the job. A physical examination, psychological profile, written exam and interviews with commissioners are all part of the requirements. A one-year residency requirement is on the books but may be waived by commissioners.

After Monday’s briefing by city staff, commissioners adjourned to closed-door, executive session for private discussions.

“We are making sure we have a smooth transition and the leadership of the department is consistent and ongoing,” Commission Chairwoman Shannon L. Aliviado said.