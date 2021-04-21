Off the News: Cleaning the Earth for Earth Day

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Earth Day falls on April 22, but the Mauka to Makai Environmental Expo’s celebration is a monthlong event with virtual learning workshops as well as a few in-person, outdoor activities. Read more

Earth Day falls on April 22, but the Mauka to Makai Environmental Expo’s celebration is a monthlong event with virtual learning workshops as well as a few in-person, outdoor activities. Hosted by the Waikiki Aquarium, along with city, state and environmental nonprofit partners, the free and family-friendly event focuses on the importance of keeping Oahu’s streams and stormwater runoff free of pollution, from the mountaintops to the ocean.

For details about the 14th annual expo and sign-up information for forest restoration workdays, trash cleanups and other green volunteer opportunities, visit www.maukatomakaiexpo.com.

Look out for fake vaccination cards

This scam was easy to anticipate: The COVID vaccination record cards are expected to buy the bearer some measure of freedom, so, of course, fake ones become commodities.

Hawaii’s Department of the Attorney General has issued a warning about some marketed on the online OfferUp platform; fake cards have been spotted on eBay and elsewhere, too. Officials need to find a way to catch the fakes and slap a stiff penalty on them. Perhaps then their buyers would find it smarter at last simply to get the free COVID shot.