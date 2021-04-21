comscore Off the News: Cleaning the Earth for Earth Day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Cleaning the Earth for Earth Day

Earth Day falls on April 22, but the Mauka to Makai Environmental Expo’s celebration is a monthlong event with virtual learning workshops as well as a few in-person, outdoor activities. Read more

