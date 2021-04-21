Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Cleaning the Earth for Earth Day Today Updated 7:06 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Earth Day falls on April 22, but the Mauka to Makai Environmental Expo’s celebration is a monthlong event with virtual learning workshops as well as a few in-person, outdoor activities. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Earth Day falls on April 22, but the Mauka to Makai Environmental Expo’s celebration is a monthlong event with virtual learning workshops as well as a few in-person, outdoor activities. Hosted by the Waikiki Aquarium, along with city, state and environmental nonprofit partners, the free and family-friendly event focuses on the importance of keeping Oahu’s streams and stormwater runoff free of pollution, from the mountaintops to the ocean. For details about the 14th annual expo and sign-up information for forest restoration workdays, trash cleanups and other green volunteer opportunities, visit www.maukatomakaiexpo.com. Look out for fake vaccination cards This scam was easy to anticipate: The COVID vaccination record cards are expected to buy the bearer some measure of freedom, so, of course, fake ones become commodities. Hawaii’s Department of the Attorney General has issued a warning about some marketed on the online OfferUp platform; fake cards have been spotted on eBay and elsewhere, too. Officials need to find a way to catch the fakes and slap a stiff penalty on them. Perhaps then their buyers would find it smarter at last simply to get the free COVID shot. Previous Story Off the News: Skies clearing at Dillingham Airfield