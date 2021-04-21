City Council committee advocates for funding for local farmers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A City Council committee wants Mayor Rick Blangiardi to use funds for a grant program to support local agriculture growers who may have been overlooked by federal help.

Esther Kiaaina, chairwoman of the Housing and the Economy Committee, introduced a resolution that was reported out for adoption Tuesday seeking financial assistance for small, local farmers she believes were bypassed by federal agricultural grants.

Kiaaina’s resolution won initial support from Blangiardi’s administration as a way to help diversify Oahu’s tourism-dependent economy.

“I know for a fact that there are so many small farmers who need a helping hand just like anybody else,” Kiaaina said. “And I felt that they have not been treated equitably under a lot of the federal funding streams because there’s so many requirements, and it was really for other, bigger farms. So who’s looking after the little guy?”

The amended city budget making its way through the City Council has set aside $1 million for the program, which would be administered through the Office of Economic Revitalization.

Kiaaina wants to increase that amount to $5 million.

“I would appreciate the administration support for that amount, because then you will have the tools necessary to follow up with agricultural being a priority,” she said.

“I chose a resolution and inserting funding in the budget to expeditiously move this program forward,” Kiaaina said. “We need to establish this program through an ordinance so that the clarity of positions and the program is continued beyond administration.”

An Young, deputy director of the Office of Economic Revitalization, supported the resolution and suggested potentially using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan.

“We’re looking to diversify the economy, and (agriculture) is one of the ways to do it,” he said. “With American Rescue Plan Funds coming in, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity as far as resources, momentum, community willingness to get behind this particular issue.”

Young also emphasized the need to conduct workforce training to teach farmers new techniques that have been enhanced with technology.

“We’re looking at traditional farmlands, soil class, zoning … in an updated agricultural system,” he said. “The conversations are going to be different; we can grow (agriculture) in urban areas.”

“These days, soil class may not matter as much with systems like hydroponics. … There’s a lot of exciting opportunities here. And I think definitely, we feel the city should be a part of it.”

Sarah Allen, Honolulu’s director of community services, also offered support and said the resolution should also urge the city to use local agriculture as much as possible.

“It is also a vital, long-term effort that our islands require from perspective of disaster management,” she said. “Even if we only achieve partial sustainability, that supply could reduce the amount of food that would have to be flown in and ultimately save us billions of dollars in emergency funds.”

“I recommend this resolution considers asking city departments to utilize local food supply when possible to put our money where our mouth is,” Allen said. “The Department of Community Services has already provided over 40,000 meals to kupunas during the last year’s COVID food efforts, much of which included many local farms.”

Kiaaina plans to offer an amendment to increase the amount for the grant for the next formal hearing on the budget, which is expected to happen May 11.