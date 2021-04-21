Hawaiian Airlines to launch service today to Austin

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Airlines will celebrate its inaugural service today between Honolulu and Austin, Texas, with a gate ceremony featuring music and dance by the Hawaiian Airlines Serenaders, remarks by President and CEO Peter Ingram and state officials, and a blessing.

The flight aboard a 278-seat Airbus A330 from Honolulu to Austin departs Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. and arrives at 10:10 p.m. The return flight departs Austin on Thursday and Sunday at 10:10 a.m. with a 1:30 p.m. scheduled arrival in Honolulu.

Hawaiian will increase service to three weekly flights from May 28 through Aug. 13 to meet summer travel demand.