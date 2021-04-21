comscore Hawaiian Airlines to launch service today to Austin | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian Airlines to launch service today to Austin

Hawaiian Airlines will celebrate its inaugural service today between Honolulu and Austin, Texas, with a gate ceremony featuring music and dance by the Hawaiian Airlines Serenaders, remarks by President and CEO Peter Ingram and state officials, and a blessing. Read more

