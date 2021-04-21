Hawaii News Hawaiian Airlines to launch service today to Austin By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 11:37 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaiian Airlines will celebrate its inaugural service today between Honolulu and Austin, Texas, with a gate ceremony featuring music and dance by the Hawaiian Airlines Serenaders, remarks by President and CEO Peter Ingram and state officials, and a blessing. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaiian Airlines will celebrate its inaugural service today between Honolulu and Austin, Texas, with a gate ceremony featuring music and dance by the Hawaiian Airlines Serenaders, remarks by President and CEO Peter Ingram and state officials, and a blessing. The flight aboard a 278-seat Airbus A330 from Honolulu to Austin departs Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. and arrives at 10:10 p.m. The return flight departs Austin on Thursday and Sunday at 10:10 a.m. with a 1:30 p.m. scheduled arrival in Honolulu. Hawaiian will increase service to three weekly flights from May 28 through Aug. 13 to meet summer travel demand. Previous Story Input sought for development around Aloha Stadium