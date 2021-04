Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii has announced the promotion of one employee and the expanded role of another. Read more

Bank of Hawaii has announced the promotion of one employee and the expanded role of another.

>> Sharlene R. Ginoza-Lee will be chief people officer, effective May 4. She is the current senior vice president. She started at BOH in 1994.

>> Lacey Nakaguma, chief audit executive, will take on the expanded role of overseeing audit services. Nakaguma joined the bank in 2019.

YWCA Oahu has announced its four honorees for this year’s LeaderLuncheon:

>> Tori Abe Carapelho is president and chief executive officer of Navian Hawaii.

>> Dr. Angela Pratt works for Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children.

>> Rachael Wong is the founder of One Shared Future and co-founder of Safe Spaces & Workplaces.

>> Iris Y. Matsumoto is executive vice president of human resources at First Hawaiian Bank.

This is the 44th year the YWCA will be holding the luncheon to celebrate female leaders in Hawaii.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.