Businesses around the country are stepping up to address social, political and environmental issues at a level not seen in generations. This is especially evident in Hawaii, where our geography and culture reinforce the value we place on a fair society and a healthy environment.

Yet climate change, social justice and responsible governance are global issues, not just local ones. It’s no longer enough for Hawaii to look out for our own interests; we must share our experiences on the global stage, to set an example for others grappling with these very serious challenges.

One example of Hawaii’s leadership is the Aloha+ Challenge, led by Hawai‘i Green Growth. Aloha+ Challenge is a statewide sustainability framework promoting the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Recognized by the United Nations, the Aloha+ Challenge has been held up as a model for island economies as it tackles such challenges as energy and food security, waste management and economic growth.

In the corporate world, culture and values translate into policies that govern the way a business is conducted, its impact on the natural environment, the types of people it hires and the way those people treat one another, and the investments it makes. In recent years, companies have begun making information like this available in environmental, social and governance (ESG) reports that document their societal and sustainability impacts.

HEI released its second annual ESG report on Earth Day 2021. Alexander & Baldwin, Hawaiian Airlines, Matson and other local companies have begun sharing similar information. We are doing this because people want to know that the companies that they buy goods from or who provide services to them are operating in ways that are pono and good for our communities and the generations that will come after us.

Hawaii has led the nation in setting ambitious climate agendas, with a goal to achieve a 100% renewable portfolio standard (RPS) and a carbon-neutral economy by 2045. As the utility serving 95% of our state, Hawaiian Electric plays a central role in the state’s ability to meet these goals. The year 2045 may seem a long way off, but our near-term progress should give us all cause for optimism. We’re aligned with the state’s goals, surpassing the state’s RPS requirement of 30% and reaching 35% RPS in 2020. And last year, despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, we installed 56% more rooftop solar systems than the prior year.

With regard to social impact, American Savings Bank has undertaken a number of initiatives to strengthen the community. These range from financing affordable housing, to creating a free online resource to help people learn how to better manage their personal finances.

We often hear about how Hawaii lags behind its mainland and global counterparts in a variety of areas. Yet when it comes to ESG, Hawaii has demonstrated alaka‘i — setting a good example for others to follow.

This Earth Day, I join with my colleagues in the Hawaii business community as we continue to advance our ambitious environmental, social and governance initiatives within our own organizations and with our partners across the state, and to share our collective accomplishments and experiences with the rest of the world so that everyone can benefit from what we’re learning and doing.

Connie Lau is president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.